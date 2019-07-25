Taking it easy: For those who can't get to Fuji Rock, some of the acts, including some headliners, will have their sets live streamed. | JAMES HADFIELD

Music

Fuji Rock to live stream festival acts

by Jordan Allen

Staff Writer

Fuji Rock will live stream a selection of the bands and singers performing at this year’s festival, event organizers have announced.

Headliners The Cure and SIA will be among the acts to have their sets streamed on the festival’s official YouTube channel.

Over the three days of the festival, viewers will also have the chance to see live broadcasts of artists such as Asian Kung-Fu Generation, DYGL, The Lumineers and Mitski.

Fuji Rock Festival ’19 takes place from July 26 to 28 at Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture.

For more information, visit en.fujirockfestival.com and to see live sets during the festival, visit www.youtube.com/fujirockfestival.

LATEST MUSIC STORIES

Outside the box: Amy Furuhara, Ryoto Ohara and Natsuki Fujimito have embraced new instruments on Tempalay's latest release.
Tempalay pledges to put on a show at Fuji Rock
The recording of Tempalay's third full-length album, "With Love from the 21 Century," should have been a high point for lead vocalist and guitarist Ryoto Ohara. The group he fronts had climbed up t...
On the bandwagon: Artists and labels in Japan have begun to embrace streaming platforms, somewhat later than those in other markets.
Japan jumps into the music stream
The biggest moment for streaming music in Japan this year came via a handwritten letter. In late June, Kenta Matsumoto of pop-punk trio Wanima shared a note on Twitter announcing that his band's...
Sister act: The members of Kitri attribute their skills to having grown up in a musical family.
Kitri: Sisters are doin' it for themselves
Monami Kida can't remember the last time she had an argument with Hinano, her younger sister and partner in the classical-meets-pop project Kitri. "It might have been a disagreement regarding th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Taking it easy: For those who can't get to Fuji Rock, some of the acts, including some headliners, will have their sets live streamed. | JAMES HADFIELD

, , , , , ,