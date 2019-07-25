Fuji Rock to live stream festival acts

Fuji Rock will live stream a selection of the bands and singers performing at this year’s festival, event organizers have announced.
Headliners The Cure and SIA will be among the acts to have their sets streamed on the festival’s official YouTube channel.
Over the three days of the festival, viewers will also have the chance to see live broadcasts of artists such as Asian Kung-Fu Generation, DYGL, The Lumineers and Mitski.
Fuji Rock Festival ’19 takes place from July 26 to 28 at Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture.
For more information, visit en.fujirockfestival.com and to see live sets during the festival, visit www.youtube.com/fujirockfestival.
