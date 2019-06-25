Makoto Saito's "1991 Virgin Japan" (1991) | © MAKOTO SAITO, 2019

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Heisei Graphics'

KYOTO DDD GALLERY

by Yukari Tanaka

June 29-Aug. 17

The Heisei Era (1989-2019), one of Japan’s longest eras, saw society undergo drastic changes, economically, politically and culturally.

The world of art also saw an evolution in graphic design, a field associated with advertising, new popular culture, the spread of information and societal changes. This exhibition explores the impact of graphic design on visual communication over the past three decades with a selection of iconic commercial posters.

Highlights include “1991 Virgin Japan” by Makoto Saito, “Tokyo Dome City” (1999) by Tadanori Yokoo and “Suntory Whisky” (1999) by Takayuki Soeda.

Kyoto ddd gallery; 10 Uzumasa Kamikeibu-cho, Ukyo-ku, Kyoto. Uzumasa Tenjingawa Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Sat. till 6 p.m.). Free. Closed Sun., holidays. 075-871-1480; www.dnp.co.jp/gallery/ddd_e

