'Who Opens Up the World?'

TOYOTA MUNICIPAL MUSEUM OF ART

by Yukari Tanaka

June 1-30

One of the most powerful aspects of art is its ability to expand our perception of the world by introducing viewers to different concepts and new ways of looking at things.

“Who Opens Up the World” presents 100 works from the museum’s collection, all selected for their intriguing aesthetics, politics or messages. Highlights include “Break it Before it’s Broken” (2015) by Tsubasa Kato, “Portrait of Karl Grunwald” (1917) by Egon Schiele, “DINI B1-B4” (1994) by Imi Knoebel, “A Conversation With the Absent” (2009) by Chiharu Shiota, “White Discharge (Built Like an Architecture #10)” (2010) by Teppei Kaneuji, and various new acquisitions.

Toyota Municipal Museum of Art; 8-5-1 Kozakahonmachi, Toyota, Aichi. Toyotashi Stn. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥300. Closed Mon. 0565-34-6610; www.museum.toyota.aichi.jp

Imi Knoebel's "DINI B1-B4" (1994) | © IMI KNOEBEL