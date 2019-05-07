'TOP Collection: Reading Images — The Stories of Four Places'

May 14-Aug. 4

Featuring photographs selected from over 35,000 works housed at the Tokyo Photographic Art Museum, “Reading Images — The Stories of Four Places” is the first part of the museum’s collection exhibition series. With a focus on four locations, the scenery and lives of people at each of the places or regions are presented through the photographic observations of W. Eugene Smith, Ikko Narahara, Masatoshi Naito and Hiroshi Yamazaki.

Also showing at the museum until July 15 is “Miyamoto Ryuji: Invisible Land,” a retrospective of the photographer widely known for his “Architectural Apocalypse” series of demolished buildings and “Kowloon Walled City” series of slum apartments in Hong Kong.

Tokyo Photographic Art Museum; Yebisu Garden Place, 1-13-3 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Ebisu Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Thu., Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥500 (“Miyamoto Ryuji: Invisible Land,” ¥700). Closed Mon. 03-3280-0099; www.topmuseum.jp