An image from Hiroshi Yamazaki's "10 Points Heliography" (1982) | COLLECTION OF TOKYO PHOTOGRAPHIC ART MUSEUM

Art / Openings In Tokyo

'TOP Collection: Reading Images — The Stories of Four Places'

TOKYO PHOTOGRAPHIC ART MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

May 14-Aug. 4

Featuring photographs selected from over 35,000 works housed at the Tokyo Photographic Art Museum, “Reading Images — The Stories of Four Places” is the first part of the museum’s collection exhibition series. With a focus on four locations, the scenery and lives of people at each of the places or regions are presented through the photographic observations of W. Eugene Smith, Ikko Narahara, Masatoshi Naito and Hiroshi Yamazaki.

Also showing at the museum until July 15 is “Miyamoto Ryuji: Invisible Land,” a retrospective of the photographer widely known for his “Architectural Apocalypse” series of demolished buildings and “Kowloon Walled City” series of slum apartments in Hong Kong.

Tokyo Photographic Art Museum; Yebisu Garden Place, 1-13-3 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Ebisu Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Thu., Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥500 (“Miyamoto Ryuji: Invisible Land,” ¥700). Closed Mon. 03-3280-0099; www.topmuseum.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

Gustav Klimt's "The Three Ages" (1905)
Gustav Klimt: Behind all that glitters
Decorative gold surfaces and images of radiant women define the work of Gustav Klimt (1862-1918) for many people. The Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum's current exhibition, however, highlights less...
Shoryu Honda's "Dance" (2000)
'Japanese Bamboo Art From New York: The Abbey Collection'
May 18-June 30 This traveling exhibition, which first showcased at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in 2017, brings to Oita a selection of Japanese bamboo objets d'art originally amass...
Meiro Koizumi's "We Mourn the Dead of the Future"
'Celebration: Japanese-Polish Contemporary Art Exhibition'
May 18-June 23 To celebrate Japan and Poland's 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Kyoto Art Center explores the similarities of the two nations' artistic sensibilities and cultural perce...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An image from Hiroshi Yamazaki's "10 Points Heliography" (1982) | COLLECTION OF TOKYO PHOTOGRAPHIC ART MUSEUM