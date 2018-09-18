/

‘Carl Larsson and His Home: Art of the Swedish Lifestyle’

SEIJI TOGO MEMORIAL SOMPO JAPAN NIPPONKOA MUSEUM OF ART

by Yukari Tanaka

Sept. 22-Dec. 24

After moving to the Lilla Hyttnas house in the Swedish countryside of Dalarna county, an area that still harbors a traditional lifestyle, the painter Carl Larsson and his wife, Karin, also an artist, transformed the cottage into their ideal home. Larsson’s paintings, depicting the cottage’s interiors and his family’s lifestyle, became a major influence on modern Swedish interior design, and his books of works have been published throughout the world.

This exhibition presents paintings that feature the family’s furniture, which was designed by the couple, Karin’s hand-made textiles and the couple’s general aesthetic that continues to inspire artists and designers today.

Seiji Togo Memorial Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Museum of Art; Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Headquarters Bldg. 42F; 1-26-1 Nishi-shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo. Shinjuku Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥1,300. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.sjnk-museum.org

Carl Larsson's 'Rambling Couple in Historic Landscape' (1905) | © CARL LARSSON-GARDEN