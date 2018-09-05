No L.A. sex charges for Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal, Anthony Anderson
Kevin Spacey and Steven Seagal | AP

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said Tuesday it would not prosecute actor Kevin Spacey on a 1992 sexual assault accusation because it fell outside the California statute of limitations.

The district attorney’s office also said it would not charge actor Steven Seagal and television comedy star Anthony Anderson over two other sexual assault accusations.

The 1993 accusations against action star Seagal fell outside the statute of limitations, while Anderson’s accuser declined to be interviewed and prosecution was declined due to lack of evidence, the office said.

Anderson in July denied wrongdoing. Seagal could not be reached for comment.

The Spacey case, involving an adult male, was presented to Los Angeles prosecutors in April and had been under review. The nature and origin of the accusation were not disclosed.

The District Attorney’s office said in a charge evaluation sheet released Tuesday that the allegation was outside the statute of limitations and that prosecution had been declined.

Spacey could not be reached for comment.

Spacey became embroiled in controversy in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of trying to seduce him in 1986 when Rapp was 14.

He apologized for any inappropriate conduct with Rapp but has not commented since and has stepped away from public life.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said in August that it was reviewing a second sexual assault accusation against Spacey, but declined to give details. The case is still under review.

More than 30 men have said they were victims of unwanted sexual advances by Spacey, including 20 people who came forward during an investigation by London’s Old Vic theater, where Spacey was artistic director for 12 years.

Spacey, the Oscar-winning star of “American Beauty,” is one of dozens of men in the entertainment industry and politics who have been accused of sexual misconduct in the past 10 months, partly as a result of the #MeToo social media movement.

He was dropped last year from the Netflix television series “House of Cards” and erased from the film “All the Money in the World.”

