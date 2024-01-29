With a face impossible not to love and a personality that can only tug on your heartstrings, Tussock is expected to get scooped up by his next forever family soon. The only thing that might slow his way into a home of his own is his size — in proportion to this affectionate pup’s heart, Tussock’s weight of 17 kilograms (he’s expected to reach 20 kilograms in the near future) already exceeds the limit seen in many urban apartments throughout Japan.

For those with a place of their own, those in the countryside or those folks prepared to move to accommodate the furry love of their life, Tussock is for you!

Tussock is gentle and great with kids, and he loves toys, food and running like the wind. | KANA MATSUTANI

Born to a feral mother, he came to ARK as a timid puppy. Initially, he took a long time to get used to new faces, but now, Tussock will decide in a few minutes whether he likes you. Get ready, because from then on, he’s going to lean on you for affection. He’s gentle and great with kids, and he loves toys, food and running like the wind.

For active people, Tussock is a dream dog. For everyone else, as one ARK staff member says, “He’s a total rock star!”