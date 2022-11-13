Has it really been four years since I last worried about my precious child being deprived of oxygen by a tightly wound kimono? It feels like yesterday that she was only 3 years old, wrapped in colorful cloth and dolled up for her Shichi-Go-San ceremony at our local shrine.

Usually held in November, Shichi-Go-San is a Japanese rite of passage held since the Heian Period (794-1185) where children of the ages 7 (shichi), 5 (go) and 3 (san) are celebrated, with the 3 and 7 celebrations mainly focusing on girls. Girls get to wear their first kimono at age 3, and at age 7 they exchange the simple cord that was holding it about the waist to a full-blown obi, the hefty belt that commonly comes with the garment.