    Scallywag would love a home in the country but could still adapt to life in an apartment. | KANA MATSUTANI
With a name like Scallywag, mischief is expected. However, this cutie is more about fun and games.

Ten years old and still a spry fellow, Scallywag came to ARK in March when his former owner was diagnosed with dementia. Now in Tokyo, Scallywag was seriously underweight after he stopped eating because he missed his owner. This dog can’t help but love people, though, and with time he started to perk up.

