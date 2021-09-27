The handsome Nisshi was first featured in Adopt Me! in the spring of 2020, but alas he remains homeless. Desperate to find a home, this beautiful, healthy, lovable fellow is back in the column.

Nisshi came to ARK as a wee kitten but his mother had already taught him to be wary of humans. That was six years ago, and since then he has come to realize that not all people are dangerous. In fact, he has “mastered the art of getting attention and affection,” according to ARK staff, but only demonstrates his prowess after he has gotten to know you. He’ll spring into your lap, and let you brush and stroke him.

Described as “cute” and “funny,” Nisshi is also darn good to look at. He’s what is known as a harlequin cat, due to his markings, and he is an especially striking example. Random spots and the colored tail, he also has intriguing vertical black swatches between a pair of mesmerizing eyes.

Though Nisshi may be a harlequin he’s nothing like the mischievous masked trickster of the theater. He’s much closer to the sad jester of the Cezanne masterpiece. For Nisshi, unable to communicate to the outside world and escape his lonely existence, there are only tears, no laughter, until someone comes to take him home.

If you are interested in adopting Nishi, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

