He may look adorably goofy, with huge ears and a terribly skinny frame, but there has been nothing to smile about in Cumin’s life until recently. At the tender age of 2 he has already had a rough time in life, but he’s at ARK now and his gentle heart remains as strong as ever.

While the Adopt Me! column often features animals rescued from hoarders, Cumin’s former owner had stuffed their home with nearly 170 dogs as the family simply allowed them to breed and breed. The dogs were crammed everywhere when they were found — on bookshelves and in baskets. No one helped. To be honest, no one had reportedly bore witness to the situation since the number of dogs topped 40.

Eventually, one group finally discovered their plight and the animals were rescued last November. Cumin is one of 10 dogs that ARK took on, but only one has been adopted so far. The dogs, though gentle, are extremely timid and believed to have never spent any real time in the outdoors.

Despite being so skinny, Cumin and his pals are learning to spread their wings, especially when there are no people around. Cumin loves to run and is said to “skip around like a tiny goat and look super happy.”

Other than a human best friend and more meat on his bones, what Cumin needs is time and patience. A canine buddy would be ideal as well, to help show him the ropes so he can experience just how wonderful life can be.

If you are interested in adopting Cumin, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)