A bold look for a great cat

Nisshi is a 5-year-old cat who came to ARK when he was only a month old. He was featured once before in this column in late 2016, however he’s unfortunately still in the shelter.

It’s a mystery because Nisshi is such a beautiful and sweet cat. It might be that his gentle nature is what caused him to be overlooked as a kitten, since his rambunctious siblings and grabbed the spotlight and the attention. While still young, Nisshi is a mature chap and that’s the best of both worlds.

Nisshi’s beautiful markings can lend him a standoffish look, but he is far from it. He is passionate and loves to play with other cats, and he absolutely adores being petted by people.

Still, Nisshi is his own cat. He does things in his own time and in his own way. He is skilled at the art of being chill and knows how to fill a home with that peace — and calm cats do best in a new home. Nisshi is also believed to have a sixth sense, according to shelter organizers, a kind of radar that hones in on certain people: “If you’re a nice person, he’ll suss you out straight away. It won’t matter if it’s the first time he’s met you.”

If you are interested in adopting Valiant, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.