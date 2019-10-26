Winter is coming ... blame Mount Fuji

Australian man #1: The weather in Tokyo can change so quickly in autumn. One day, a T-shirt’s fine; the next day, you’re wondering where you put your scarf from last winter.

Australian man #2: It’s probably got something to do with the snow that fell on Mount Fuji overnight.

Australian man #1: You blame that mountain for everything, you know.

— Toritsugaigaku, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.



