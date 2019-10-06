Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

Walks and pals, Tweezer seeks life's little pleasures

Tweezer is an 11-year-old dachshund who came to the shelter early this year when he was surrendered from the home of a hoarder.

He was a very stressed little dog at first but has rolled bravely with the changes in his life. Of course, there are limits to what he can handle now, especially as an older dog who has lost one eye. Normally a very happy-go-lucky guy, Tweezer becomes anxious when left alone. He loves people and, quite simply, wants them to love him back.

Oh, and take him on walks, which are a very close second on his list of favorite things in life. Really, his needs are few. All he wants is to be with you. Please, won’t you help?

If you are interested in adopting Tweezer, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

Best buds: Tweezer is looking for a pal who can take him on walks. | SEITARO MATSUO