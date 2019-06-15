Sightseeing overload

Male tourist (looking at a shrine): What’s that one?

Wife (not even bothering to look, but just shrugging her shoulders and looking bored): I have no idea.

— Just opposite Yasaka Shrine, Gionmachi Kitagawa, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto. Overheard by Japan Times On Sunday reader John Ryder

