Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

Two feline friends looking for someone to love them

It’s said that in all relationships, there’s one side needs the other more. Looking at the odd pairing of 3-year-old Nick and the 4-year-old Raming, it’s crystal clear who the needier feline is: It’s Raming.

Though they both came to the shelter as kittens, their stories up to that point are quite different. The pure white Nick was a tiny kitten found next to his dead mother. The tabby Raming was brought to ARK with her siblings when she was already 3 months old and quite wild. Despite losing his mother, Nick was young enough not to be afraid of people. Raming was not, and thus the friendly Nick was brought in to help her.

He did help, but Raming now depends on Nick completely. She is timid and does not try to interact with people, though she does flash glimpses of her affectionate side. Both of these stunning cats, Nick and Raming, are in need of a person of equally rare beauty. Someone who is kind, patient and understanding, a person who is happy to bask in the attentions of Nick while, at least initially, catching only rare glimpses of his shy friend, Raming. And as rare as those moments are, they are utterly rewarding.

If you are interested in adopting Nick and Raming, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

