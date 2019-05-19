This tabby is a real doll when it comes to being a friend

This handsome round-eyed gray tabby came to ARK in March when his owner became ill, and one of the things that stood out about him was his unusual name, Odairi.

The o-dairi-sama is the doll that represents the emperor on the top tier of dolls for Hina Matsuri (Girls’ Day) on March 3. This Odairi is a wise and hospitable gentleman of 11 years, who is still “sprightly and super genki,” according to ARK staff. He’s always the first to welcome visitors to his enclosure and everyone wants to pick him up. Though he does adore the attention — even more so, the admiration — it can be wearing nonetheless, especially the squeezing: “Please, no squeezing!”

Odairi prefers to stay firmly grounded and rub against your legs, which is proper etiquette in your finer feline homes. Most of all, however, Odairi wants to be out of his present box. He doesn’t want to be treated like a Hina Matsuri doll, locked away for all but a few days a year. This fellow needs a home. Please, take him out!

If you are interested in adopting Odairi, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net