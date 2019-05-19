Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

This tabby is a real doll when it comes to being a friend

This handsome round-eyed gray tabby came to ARK in March when his owner became ill, and one of the things that stood out about him was his unusual name, Odairi.

The o-dairi-sama is the doll that represents the emperor on the top tier of dolls for Hina Matsuri (Girls’ Day) on March 3. This Odairi is a wise and hospitable gentleman of 11 years, who is still “sprightly and super genki,” according to ARK staff. He’s always the first to welcome visitors to his enclosure and everyone wants to pick him up. Though he does adore the attention — even more so, the admiration — it can be wearing nonetheless, especially the squeezing: “Please, no squeezing!”

Odairi prefers to stay firmly grounded and rub against your legs, which is proper etiquette in your finer feline homes. Most of all, however, Odairi wants to be out of his present box. He doesn’t want to be treated like a Hina Matsuri doll, locked away for all but a few days a year. This fellow needs a home. Please, take him out!

If you are interested in adopting Odairi, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

LATEST OUR LIVES STORIES

Out on the town: Writer Baye McNeil hits up an izakaya (Japanese pub) with kickboxer and media personality Bob Sapp. The pair discussed Sapp's "Beast" persona, which has recently turned up in a series of commercials on YouTube.
A tale of two ads (and two different sets of eyes)
Born and raised a black American, as a so-called minority I long ago acquired the skill of paying close attention to when and how black people are used in the media. You see, the sad tru...
Ready to walk: Leon the dog loves to interact with people, especially if they've got a ball for him.
Leon is a dog looking for a second chance
For most of his life, Leon had lived in a playpen in a room. It was his world, his life, the only thing he really knew. That world vanished when he was dropped off at the shelter three years ago...
Slice of life: Isaac Aquino documents the lives of Tokyo's non-Japanese community on his Tokyo Interlopers page on Instagram. He says he sometimes feels like a therapist speaking to his subjects, but in truth the project has helped him deal with his own challenges living abroad.
Photographing Tokyo's human side: Isaac Aquino finds an 'interloper' in us all
Isaac Aquino has just quit his job as a reporter, and he seems quite pleased with himself. The soft-spoken Filipino recently decided to go all in on

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Free me: Odairi the cat loves to greet anyone he meets. | CHIHIRO NAGATA