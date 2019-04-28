Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

A family that found a blessing in Wenceslas

The beautiful Wenceslas was first featured in Adopt Me! in November 2017. He’d been rescued from the mountains of Yamaguchi Prefecture along with tens of other dogs.

Wen’s life has drastically changed since those wild days, and he now lives in Kyoto with the Komatsu family.

“I had just lost my beloved dog a few months before,” recalls Kana Komatsu on when she first laid eyes on Wenceslas. “I couldn’t get Wen out of my head and I feel our meeting was fated. I really didn’t consider any other dogs. It was him or no one.”

Given his early days without human interaction, Wenceslas had been very timid. So the Komatsus visited ARK nearly every day for months to help build a relationship with him before finally bringing him home. Wen’s communication skills have greatly improved and he has grown more and more confident.

“We’re able to go on walks together now, which was something we had feared we wouldn’t be able to do,” Kana says. “Wen’s expression has softened so much now and he’s become very affectionate. He has also become quite spoiled!”

If you are interested in adopting a new pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

Fit for a king: Kana Komatsu holds Wenceslas while sitting next to her mother at home in Kyoto. | KAYO KOMATSU