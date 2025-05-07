Donald Trump is quickly turning the United States into the greatest tax haven in history.

One need only note the Treasury Department’s mandate to withdraw from the transparency regime that shares the real identities of company owners; the administration’s withdrawal from negotiations to establish a U.N. Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation; its refusal to enforce the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; and massive crypto deregulation.

This seems to be part of a broader strategy to undermine 250 years of institutional safeguards. The Trump administration has violated international treaties, ignored conflicts of interest, dismantled checks and balances and impounded congressionally allocated funds. The administration isn’t debating policy; it’s trampling the rule of law.