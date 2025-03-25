South Korea is grappling with the longest presidential impeachment trial in the country’s history. The Constitutional Court was overdue in delivering its verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol at the time of this writing. If found guilty — as many expect — he will be forced to step down, triggering an election within 60 days. But the scars left on society will take much longer to heal.

The eight judges have presumably been worried about public opinion. Hundreds of thousands of people from rival camps have taken to the streets to protest ahead of the judgment. Schools and subway stations have been closed, with scores of police officers guarding the areas around the court.