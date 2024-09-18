In a world marching ever closer to some form of nuclear conflict, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty should be an essential tool in efforts to reduce the risk and dangers of conflict. And yet, the NPT is moribund, too often an afterthought as the dangers multiply and become more immediate.

For sure, the NPT has its limits, but writing it off is a mistake. Its effectiveness depends on all signatories being accountable for their commitments. Selective enforcement — which is what seems to be the case — will ensure its demise.

In essence, the NPT consists of two bargains. The first is an agreement by the nuclear weapon states (NWS) — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — to reduce and eventually eliminate their arsenals in exchange for a pledge by the nonnuclear weapon states — every other county, except India, Israel and Pakistan, which did not sign the treaty — to not acquire those weapons of mass destruction.