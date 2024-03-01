A second Donald Trump presidency would be a nightmare for Earth’s climate (among other things).

But in the same way your immune system builds up defenses after exposure to a virus, efforts to fight global warming are stronger now than the first time Trump attacked them. But he could still do significant damage from the White House.

In his first term, Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, rolled back environmental regulations, unleashed oil and gas drilling and more. His advisers seem to think he didn’t go far enough. Report after report after report quotes them planning for "all-out war on climate science and policies” that will make first-term Trump look like Al Gore by comparison.