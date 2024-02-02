On Jan. 29, Foreign Minister Yōko Kamikawa presided over the launching of a new task force focused on women’s issues, including on matters of peace and security.

The U.N. Security Council-mandated Women, Peace and Security (WPS) program is aimed at increasing the roles, participation and protection of women in managing crisis and conflict across the globe. This marks the first time that Japan’s Foreign Ministry has taken such a direct effort toward this program.

It is unsurprising that Kamikawa is championing this initiative as foreign minister given her WPS-related efforts prior to taking the job as the nation’s top diplomat. The task force is an opportunity for Japan to take on this important initiative, but Kamikawa will likely face some institutional challenges in achieving quick and meaningful progress.