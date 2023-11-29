Measures to support reskilling aimed at nonregular workers are included in the government’s latest economic stimulus package. The move could boost the economy and redress imbalances, but only if targeted at employers’ ability to manage human resources, rather than individual workers.

Compared to regular employees, who have a direct, indefinite and full-time contract with their employers, nonregular ones — those who don’t fall into the former category, such as part-time, contract and temporary workers — have fewer opportunities to develop their skills and face challenges in transitioning to regular jobs.

The government aims to boost such workers’ career development and income, as well as increase labor mobility, by investing ¥1 trillion to support reskilling over the next five years. Measures include providing 150 hours of online or in-person vocational training and career counseling to nonregular workers, and supporting companies implementing reskilling as well as those employing subcontractors and workers switching jobs.