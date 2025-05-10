For global leaders puzzling over how to negotiate with Donald Trump, the U.S. president’s inaugural pact with the U.K. offers a few clues on how much ground he’s prepared to give.

Thursday’s announcement of their trade framework in the Oval Office shows Trump is willing to keen progress even without a final accord and that can buy political credit with the White House. There’s also evidence that American levies can be talked down, but that may not be much more of a template, according to analysts.

"If you thought you were going to have to have a real deal done in 90 days, you’ve now at least seen from the U.K. that that need not be true,” said Deborah Elms, head of trade policy at the Hinrich Foundation in Singapore. "You can have a sketch of an idea of a plan.”