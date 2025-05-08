Akio Toyoda’s $42 billion (¥6 trillion) plan to buy out Toyota Industries is the most dramatic example of a growing trend in Japan of founding families trying to take companies private.

The Ito family, which owns 8% of Seven & I Holdings, tried unsuccessfully to engineer a management buyout to thwart a takeover offer of the retailer. The founding family of software developer Fuji Soft also made a failed attempt to buy out the firm in conjunction with Bain Capital.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings was bought by the Uehara family last year in a deal that valued the firm below its book value, drawing criticism from activist investors that the buyout price was set too low for the benefit of the Ueharas. Outdoor gear maker Snow Peak’s founding family took the firm private in 2024 to push through an expansion strategy.