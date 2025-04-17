Reciprocal tariffs imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump are feared to throw cold water on Japan's efforts to expand its exports of agricultural and food products to the United States.

Last year, Japan exported a record ¥1.5 trillion worth of agricultural, forestry, fishery and food products. Exports to the United States grew 17.8% from the previous year to ¥242.9 billion, surpassing those to China and Hong Kong, which had long been Japan's top export destinations.

The United States is a key market for Japanese exports, with green tea, beef, rice, scallops and alcoholic beverages, including sake, especially gaining traction due to an increase in Japanese restaurants.