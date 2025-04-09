China retaliated on Wednesday to new tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, announcing it would raise duties on U.S. goods to 84%, deepening a trade war between the world’s largest economies.

The latest Chinese countermeasures are effective Thursday, according to a government statement Wednesday. China’s move came hours after Trump’s sweeping measures went into force, taking the cumulative rate announced this year to 104%.

China also said it would sue the U.S. at the World Trade Organization, added six firms to its unreliable entity list and 12 U.S. firms to its export control list.