China retaliated on Wednesday to new tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, announcing it would raise duties on U.S. goods to 84%, deepening a trade war between the world’s largest economies.
The latest Chinese countermeasures are effective Thursday, according to a government statement Wednesday. China’s move came hours after Trump’s sweeping measures went into force, taking the cumulative rate announced this year to 104%.
China also said it would sue the U.S. at the World Trade Organization, added six firms to its unreliable entity list and 12 U.S. firms to its export control list.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.