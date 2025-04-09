Seven & I Holdings forecast operating profit and revenue for the current year that missed analyst estimates, adding to pressure on the company to find new avenues for growth after divesting stakes in its supermarket and banking units.

Operating profit will rise 0.7% to ¥424 billion ($2.9 billion) for the 12 months ending February 2026, falling short of the average analyst forecast of ¥459.6 billion. During the same period, it expects sales to come in at ¥10.76 trillion, a 10% fall from a year earlier. That compares with the ¥11.61 trillion estimated by analysts.

Seven & I said it expects domestic convenience store sales to rise 9.4% this fiscal year, while seeing revenue from overseas convenience stores falling 3.6%.