Shares of Zensho Holdings, which operates Japanese restaurant chain Sukiya, fell as much as 7.1%, the most since Feb. 13, after the firm said a customer had found a dead rodent in its miso soup.

Sukiya said the animal made its way into the soup while meals were being prepared at a branch in Tottori Prefecture on Jan. 21, and that staff "failed to notice” it before serving. The chain said in an announcement on Saturday that it would double down on hygiene measures.

The restaurant also apologized for failing to disclose the incident sooner. "Many customers ended up feeling anxious and worried” as a result, it said.

Sukiya operates around 2,000 branches across Japan and is known for its beef rice bowls.

The long-term impact on Zensho’s shares will depend on whether the rodent incident leads to a significant fall in customers, said Shoichi Arisawa, an analyst at Iwai Cosmo Securities.

Zensho’s stock had been rising due to hopes of a profit boost from recent price hikes, Arisawa said. The shares have gained around 25% in the last 12 months, outperforming the Topix Index.

"I don’t think the incident reflects a structural problem with the business. But Sukiya can’t just dismiss it as a one-off accident,” Arisawa said.