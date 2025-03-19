Japan’s exports have risen at a faster pace as businesses increased orders ahead of the rollout of higher tariffs in the United States.

Exports measured by value gained 11.4% in February from a year earlier, the Finance Ministry reported Wednesday. Exports slightly missed the median estimate of a 12.6% increase. Imports fell 0.7%, compared with the median estimate of a 0.8% gain.

Japan’s trade balance switched back into the black, with a surplus of ¥584.5 billion ($3.9 billion).