Japan must fix "any misunderstanding" held by U.S. President Donald Trump that its central bank was intentionally weakening the yen with monetary policy, former Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said.

Trump said on Monday he had told Japan and China they could not continue to reduce the value of their currencies, as doing so would be unfair to the United States.

Asked about Trump's comment on Friday night, Kuroda told a Japanese television interviewer there were limits to what Japan could do to prop up the yen if the dollar were to rise on prospects of higher U.S. inflation from Trump's planned tariffs.