ANA's parent company will buy at least 77 aircraft from Boeing, Airbus and Embraer in a rare simultaneous deal with the world’s top three commercial plane-makers, according to people familiar with the matter.

Japan’s largest airline won approval from its board of directors to buy at least 18 widebody 787-9 Dreamliners and 12 737-8 Max single-aisle jets from Boeing, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

It will also add 27 Airbus A321neo airliners, including three of the XLR longest-range single-aisle planes, and 20 E190-E2 regional jets from Brazil’s Embraer, the people said.