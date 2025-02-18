Nissan shares rallied on Tuesday after a report said Honda would be willing to reopen takeover talks if Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida steps down.

The Japanese auto giants said last week they had scrapped plans to join forces, which had been seen as a way to catch up with U.S. titan Tesla and Chinese firms in electric vehicles.

The merger talks apparently unraveled after Honda proposed to make its struggling rival a subsidiary instead of following a plan announced in December to integrate under a new holding company.