New Zealand is simplifying its so-called "golden visa” program, including removing an English language requirement, to attract wealthy immigrants and help spark an economic recovery.

From April 1, the Active Investor Plus visa will be narrowed to just two categories, while the scope of acceptable investments will be expanded, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said Sunday in Auckland. As well as dropping the language test, other potential barriers to investment such as the amount of time investors must stay in the country will also be adjusted, she said.

"Capital is highly mobile and in an increasing complex world, people are looking for a safe and stable country to do business,” Stanford said. "We are now making our investor visa simpler and more flexible to incentivize investors to choose New Zealand as a destination.”