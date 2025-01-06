TDK, one of the main suppliers of batteries for Apple’s iPhones, will this year roll out an improved version of its most advanced product to help mobile devices keep up with the rising power demands of built-in artificial intelligence.

The Tokyo-based company plans to start mass production of its third-generation silicon-anode cells from late summer, CEO Noboru Saito said in an interview. Silicon batteries, which are more complex to manufacture but carry more energy than conventional ones, have already been embraced by most major Chinese phone makers, and Saito expects further growth ahead.

"Our continued investment in R&D (research and development) is one of our business’s strengths, and we plan to accelerate that momentum,” said the 58-year-old executive, who’s been with the company for over three decades.