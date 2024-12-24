No sooner had the global economy started to put the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic behind it than a whole new set of challenges opened up for 2025.

In 2024, the world's central banks were finally able to start lowering interest rates after largely winning the battle against inflation without sparking a global recession.

Stocks hit record highs in the United States and Europe, and Forbes declared a "banner year for the mega-wealthy" as 141 new billionaires joined its list of the superrich.