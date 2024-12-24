Japan's industry and land ministries on Tuesday selected two consortiums, one including energy major BP, as operators for two offshore wind blocks in a third major round of public auctions.

The results of this round held under a law promoting wind power development, were closely watched by domestic and international energy companies weighing the advantages of renewable exposure, industry analysts said.

Japan aims to accelerate offshore wind development as part of its decarbonization strategy, targeting 10 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind farm deals by 2030, and up to 45 GW by 2040.