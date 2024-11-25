Japan’s top financial firms are working hard to earn fees in what could be the biggest-ever buyout deal.
Itochu has tapped Daiwa Securities Group and the founding Ito family has hired SMBC Nikko Securities as financial advisers for their ¥9 trillion ($58.4 billion) proposal to take Seven & I Holdings private, people with knowledge of the matter said.
The Japanese operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores is being advised by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, while the special committee of the board examining the offer alongside a rival proposal by Alimentation Couche-Tard has hired Nomura Holdings, said the people, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.
