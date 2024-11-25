Online flea market operator Mercari will enhance its confirmation process for products and expand the range of items for damage compensation, the company announced Monday.

The company has been criticized on social media for not responding appropriately to sellers' complaints that different items from what they sold were returned by buyers.

Mercari will set up an item collection center to compare traded merchandise with explanations from both sellers and buyers. It will also build a system equipped with artificial intelligence to detect fraud, and strengthen functions for reporting improper use of its services.

"We will realize early solutions of disputes that are hard to settle between customers, by engaging better with them," a Mercari representative said.

In a post on social media, a seller on the online flea market said that the purchaser of an item had returned a different thing and that Mercari's response to the seller's complaint was not appropriate. The post was spread later.