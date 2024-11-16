As Donald Trump threatens to impose tariffs on the entire world, Xi Jinping is once again wasting no time in positioning himself as the premier defender of the international trading system.

China’s leader warned on Friday that the global economy was fracturing as protectionism spreads, leading to "severe challenges.” The world, he declared, had "entered a new period of turbulence and change.”

"Dividing an interdependent world is going back in history,” Xi said in a speech at the APEC CEO Summit in Peru read on stage by one of his ministers.