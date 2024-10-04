Seven & I Holdings is considering selling a stake in its supermarket unit ahead of a planned listing of the business, two sources said, as the 7-Eleven owner aims to speed up an overhaul after rejecting a takeover from Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Neither the timeline of the potential sale nor the size of the stake were immediately clear. Seven & I was considering selling to an investor such as a fund, said the sources, both of whom had knowledge of the matter but declined to be identified because the information has not been made public.

The supermarket business includes the Ito-Yokado chain, one of Japan's best-known grocery store businesses. Seven & I in April said it was considering listing the supermarket business as early as the 2027 financial year.