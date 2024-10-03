New Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s unexpected warning against raising interest rates is pushing back expectations of another central bank move this year, and raising doubts about his communications.

Ishiba triggered a sharp yen slide on Wednesday after he said Japan wasn’t ready for higher borrowing costs for the time being, in an unusually direct remark for a prime minister following his meeting with Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda.

A Bloomberg survey last month showed that 53% of economists forecast the BOJ would push up interest rates for the third time this year in December. But that outlook has now been thrown into doubt.