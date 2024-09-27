Home appliance maker Sharp said Thursday that it will launch an air purifier whose design was overseen by the office of Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, known for projects including the Japan National Stadium.

Set to launch on Oct. 21, it features a furniture-like design that uses oak solid wood as an exterior material. Its suggested retail price is ¥550,000 (about $3,800).

The purifier mainly targets corporate clients, but Sharp will also accept orders from retail customers on its website.

Sharp, based in Osaka, has been beefing up the white goods business as part of its turnaround efforts.

CEO Masahiro Okitsu said at a press event in Tokyo that the company puts a priority on developing products that are supported by consumers.

"My most important mission is to help Sharp regain its uniqueness as early as possible," he said.