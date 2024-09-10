A top EU court will rule on Tuesday in a 13 billion euro tax case involving Apple and Ireland, and could also deliver a victory for Brussels by upholding a multibillion euro fine against Google, in two eagerly awaited decisions.
The rulings will be a huge test for the bloc's outgoing competition chief, Margrethe Vestager, who has suffered a series of setbacks in EU courts against her decisions.
The final decisions are expected to be published after 0730 GMT.
