The 225-issue Nikkei average fell on Monday, with technology stocks among the biggest decliners, although the benchmark index escaped steeper losses as the yen retreated from a one-month high.

The Nikkei ended the day down 0.48%, at 36,215.75, recovering the psychological 36,000 mark after dropping below it for the first time since Aug. 13 earlier. At its lowest point of the session, the Nikkei was down 3.14%.

Semiconductor stocks led decliners on the benchmark throughout the day, following a sharp slide among Wall Street peers on Friday. Chipmaking equipment giant Tokyo Electron sank 2.27% to be the biggest loser in index point terms. Chip-testing machinery maker Lasertec, which shed 4.8%, was the biggest loser in percentage terms.