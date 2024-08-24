Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made it clear on Friday the U.S. central bank would not shy away from pivoting to interest rate cuts in the final weeks of a presidential election campaign and that protecting the job market was now its top priority.

"The time has come for policy to adjust," Powell said in a speech to the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole conference in a strong signal the central bank will start cutting rates in mid-September, roughly seven weeks before the Nov. 5 election.

His remarks — essentially a declaration that the Fed's fight with inflation was over and safeguarding employment was now at the top of its to-do list — came the morning after Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for president, a development that has disrupted a contest that had been leaning toward former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate.