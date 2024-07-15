Global spending on Korean cultural products is forecast to nearly double to $143 billion by 2030, according to new research released by TikTok and analytics company Kantar.

The soaring popularity of what's referred to as K-content has been amplified by social platforms, where users have voiced their appreciation of Korean drama, pop music, cuisine and cosmetics.

TikTok, which initially rocketed in popularity with short clips of young people dancing to popular songs, has become a gathering place for K-pop fans online. In recent times, that’s expanded to include more of Korean culture and traditions.