Ninety-five percent of people in Japan feel that prices have risen in the past year, surpassing 90% for the eighth-straight quarter, according to a Bank of Japan survey.

The share for June rose from 94.4% three months earlier, showing that most people continue to feel the impact of persistent price hikes for daily necessities amid the yen's weakening, the survey showed Friday.

The average of year-on-year price increases seen by respondents was 15.7%, up from 14.2% in the March survey.

The survey also showed that 87.5% of respondents believe that prices will be even higher in one year's time, marking the highest level since June 2008.

The diffusion index for sentiment on household economic circumstances, or the percentage of respondents who think the situation improved from a year ago minus that of those feeling the opposite, came to minus 52.1.

The report surveyed people age 20 or over between May 9 and June 4. About 2,100 gave valid responses.