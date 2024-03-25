Boosted by strong electric vehicle sales, Chinese carmakers will be in the spotlight at the Bangkok International Motor Show this week, underscoring the growing challenge to Japanese auto giants that have long dominated Thailand's vehicle market.

Chinese automakers such as Geely's Zeekr and state-owned Xpeng Motors are slated to unveil their latest EVs to Thai customers as they debut at the Bangkok motor show, a weeklong expo that opens to public on Wednesday.

On Monday, at a media preview, the EV newcomers showcased their cars and technology at slick booths shoulder to shoulder with those from market leaders like Toyota that are household names in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.